India’s Kashmir move threatens Afghan peace efforts: US daily

India’s move to revoke disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status threatens to complicate US efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
A prominent US newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, in its report said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to Washington, during which President Donald Trump offered to mediate the decades-old dispute over the Himalayan state, might have factored in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir move.
The newspaper said the spike in tension between Pakistan and India over the change of Kashmir’s status come as Taliban peace talks appear to have reached a critical final stage.