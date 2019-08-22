Internet & TV cables on KE Poles are dangerous – K-E Official

KARACHI: Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) K-Electric, Amer Zia met with Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani at the Commissioner Office with regard to the power utility’s widely announced move to clear away the TV and internet cables, illegal light switches and other equipment encroaching on KE infrastructure.

KE has already published public notices alerting all relevant stakeholders that these encroachments damage KE infrastructure, impede operations and maintenance and are a major public safety hazard since they bypass electrical safety mechanisms.

Per early findings, both internet cables and illegal light switches are the underlying cause for many of the incidents that occurred during the recent rains and thus in the interest of public safety, KE is taking strict action against such encroachments.

Representatives from Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), local district Government and various internet and TV cable associations were also present. At the meeting, CDO KE, Amer Zia shared that internet and TV cable wires and associated booster devices are both energised and dangerous, emphasizing that it in the interest of public safety, these wires must be removed with immediate effect.

K-Electric (KE), had earlier given a deadline for the 19th of August to all internet and cable providers to remove their equipment from KE poles and requests all authorities to support K-Electric’s drive towards a Cleaner and Safer Karachi.