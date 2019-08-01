Intra-Afghan Dialogue will be a milestone for Afghan peace: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Intra-Afghan Dialogue will be a milestone for peace, stability and durable development process in Afghanistan.

Talking to U.S. Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation process Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan will play its due role in this process as a shared responsibility.

Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Foreign Minister about the progress of the seventh dialogue session between the USA and Taliban representatives held in Doha and his recent visit to Kabul.

They also discussed the overall situation of the region during the meeting including affairs pertaining to mutual interests.