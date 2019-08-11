Iran calls for settlement of Kashmir issue through diplomatic means

Iran has called for settlement of Kashmir issue through diplomatic means.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that Muslims of Kashmir must be able to use their legal rights and interests to be able to live in peace.

The call was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of his outreach to world leaders on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Rouhani also expressed his concerns over the atrocities and killing of innocent people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hassan Rouhani underlined that all possible efforts must be made to keep the regional tensions low.

The Prime Minister underlined that the actions taken by India in a bid to change the internationally recognized disputed status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Furthermore, any change in the demographic structure of Occupied territory would constitute a violation of the international law.

The Prime Minister particularly highlighted the serious risk of massive killings as part of the crackdown by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that the international community must act urgently to prevent the impending calamity.

The Prime Minister apprised the Iranian leader of Pakistan’s repeated calls and efforts, urging India to resolve this seven-decades old dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the long-standing UNSC Resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Iran’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue and Iranian leadership’s consistently strong voice in support of the rights and wellbeing of the people of Kashmir.

Both leaders agreed that no military solution existed to resolve this long-standing dispute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that India should be counseled to immediately resolve the issue under the UN resolutions.

In the bilateral context, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Iran, especially following the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran in April.—RadioPakistan