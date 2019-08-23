Jazz Business partners with VMwareto provide best-in-class cloud services

Islamabad: Aimed at facilitating access to cloud-based business solutions; Jazz Business today signeda partnership with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software.

The partnership enables Jazz to provide current and prospective customers with the country’s largest seamless cloud platform that will catalyze future-forward innovations in an increasingly digitalized global economy.

In alignment with the National Digital Pakistan initiative; Jazz’s partnership with VMware will hasten the digitalization and transformation of businesses. Facilitating access to VMware’s cutting-edge cloud solutions,Jazz will offer businesses access to cost effective, reliable and locally hosted cloud. This shall includeVirtual Machines, storage and auxiliary services all on an intuitive and modern user interface.

All these best-in-class services will be provided through a purpose built cloud platform called Djazz Data Park, which is the largest ICT Data Center in Pakistan. The 300+rack, 3MW facility is built on international standards of power usage effectiveness.

“This terrific new partnership comes right after President Trump and Prime Minister Khan committed us to developing the business ties between our countries, during the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington. There are lots of win-win opportunities for greater private sector collaboration, like this one we are celebrating today,” said the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones, at the signing ceremony.

“This strategic venture with VMware allows on-demand delivery of computing power, database, storage, applications, and other IT resources via the internet,“said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Corporate & Enterprise Officer at Jazz. “Now we can shift focus towards our business customers by leveraging on our strengths in mobile and digital technologies to provide 360 solutions to companies, which shall assist them in minimizing up-front IT infrastructure costs andensure improved manageability and less maintenance.”

He further added, “Together we will accelerate our evolution and deepen engagement with startups, ecommerce companies and large organizations, while driving economic growth and adding jobs through new data centers.”

“The availability of VMware’s industry leading cloud solutions will accelerate the digital transformation of Pakistani enterprises, providing a strong impetus for the country’s growing digital economy. As the government, ICT providers and organizations rally together to develop the country’s digital capabilities through initiatives like Digital Pakistan, VMware stands ready to support the digitalization of Pakistan’s digital economy. Our partnership with Jazz will not only inspire and supercharge next-generation innovation among local enterprises, but also open the door for them to be part of the global digital economy,” said Ahsan Khan, Country Manager – Pakistan, VMware.

Backed by Jazz’scountrywide mobile network,Jazz Business’s vision is to pave the way towards a connected world by providing innovative, ﬁne-tuned business applications and intelligent digital solutions. Helping businesses – from startups, SMEs and large enterprises – operate more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and connect better with their customers, Jazz Business aims at enabling business growth.—PressRelease