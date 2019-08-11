Jeremy Corbyn terms situation in Kashmir as deeply disturbing

Leader of the British Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn has termed the situation in Kashmir as deeply disturbing.

In a tweet, he said human rights abuses taking place are unacceptable. The rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and UN resolutions implemented.

The situation in Kashmir is deeply disturbing. Human rights abuses taking place are unacceptable. The rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and UN resolutions implemented. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 11, 2019

