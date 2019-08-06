Joint session of Parliament discusses situation in occupied Kashmir

The joint session of Parliament with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar in the chair has begun at Parliament House in Islamabad.

The session will discuss the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It will also debate deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and recent developments.

Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel will broadcast a special transmission on the joint session immediately after the news bulletin of 1100 hours.