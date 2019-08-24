Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar calls on PM Imran to control Faisal Vawda

KARACHI: The mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to control Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

Waseem Akhtar warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)that his party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would consider breaking their alliance if something was not done about Faisal Vawda.

“Your [PTI] prime minister came from MQM votes after that if you cannot control this federal minister [Faisal Vawda] then we will think of something. We will consider separating from you [PTI] if you cannot control what your federal minister says and he is an unguided missile. He is very immature and doesn’t know politics.”

On Friday, Faiswal Vawda took aim at Waseem Akhtar calling him corrupt. The federal minister made the remark after his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Waseem Akhtar has been under criticism following a disastrous monsoon spell in Karachi. The mayor has held Sindh Chief Minister Shah responsible for the city’s plight while Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani termed the MQM-P as the ‘b-team’ of the PTI.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has also demanded that Waseem Akhtar’s name be placed on the Exit Control List. —INP