Kashmir, a living hell of anger & fear following India`s latest moves: NYT

Leading international paper New York Times says Kashmir has turned into a living hell of anger and fear following India`s latest moves in the territory.

In its detailed report, the paper notes that on the streets of Srinagar, Indian troops stand grabbing their guns with positions behind checkpoints and people glance out the windows of their homes, afraid to step outside.

The paper reports that due to curfew and communication blackout, many people are cutting back on meals and getting hungry. They are frightened, furious and besieged by the seismic events of this week. —RadioPakistan