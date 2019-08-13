Kashmir crisis could affect Afghan peace talks: Asad Khan

NEW YORK: Warning that the Kashmir crisis could get worse, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan has raised the possibility that Islamabad might redeploy troops from the Afghanistan border to the Kashmir frontier, a shift that could complicate American peace talks with the Taliban, now said to be in the final stages.

In an interview with The New York Times editorial board on Monday, he emphasized that the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues were separate and that he was not attempting to link them. On the contrary, he said, Pakistan hoped the American talks with the Taliban would succeed and that his country was actively supporting them.

“We are doing all that we can and will continue,” Ambassador Khan said. “It’s not an either-or situation.”—APP