Kashmir issue: Thousands protest outside Indian Consulate in Birmingham

LONDON: Hundreds of Pakistanis and Kashmiris staged a protest in Birmingham against the abrogation of special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The protest demonstration was organised by TehreeK-e Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK).

According details, massive of people including ladies, children and even people with disabilities participated in the anti-India protest in front of Indian Consulate Birmingham. Protesters were shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

On the occasion while addressing the protesters TeK UK Presiden Raja Fahim Kayani said that British people will not rest until Kashmir is liberated and genocide perpetrators are punished. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed over recent decades in a ‘dirty war’ waged by Hindutva forces to quell legitimate self-determination movement in IOK, he said.

Kayani condemned the move by the BJP government to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy in the only majority-Muslim state. He said that the Indian government s decision is part of BJP and Golwalker ideology of ensuring the Muslims of India would remain as a second class citizenry.

The abrogation of special status of IOK is an act of ultimate aggression. Kayani said such attempts are open contravention of UN resolution #122 adopted on January 24, 1957; # 123 adopted on February 21, 1957 and # 126 adopted on December 2, 1957, which prohibit any unilateral action to change the disputed nature of the State of IOK.

Kayani further said that by doing this, Indian government has officially announced that Kashmir is no longer a disputed territory and will be merged with India. This will mean an end to the 70 years of struggle for the right of self determination by the Kashmiri people (which is backed by UN security Council resolutions).

It is time for world powers to realize that the right-wing agenda in India is quickly paving the way to further military conflict with not only Pakistan but China as well. Both neighboring states have warned India that its act to repeal special status of IOK is illegal.

President TeK Europe Muhammad Ghalib said that the decision comes alongside the deployment of 50,000 additional Indian soldiers into the already heavily militarized area. Residents have been cut off from the rest of the world with internet and mobile connections suspended.

He said tourists have been asked to leave the area, and a strict curfew has been imposed. These actions represent an unprecedented escalation in hostility in the region and further infringement of the human rights of Kashmiri’s. This is a humanitarian crisis, with residents living in fear of imminent genocide.

Ghalib urged the world powers to take serious note of this grim situation and help Kashmiris to be rescued from the cruel and barbaric clutches of India.

Former Member British Parliament George Galloway also joined the protesters and asked India to stop rising human rights violations in IOK. He also demanded plebiscite for Kashmiris. Latter protesters presented a resolution to Consulate General of India to immediately lift curfew from IOK and stop human rights violations in the region.—INP