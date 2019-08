PORT OF SPAIN: India captain Virat Kohli hit 120 before his team stuttered to 279 for seven batting first against the West Indies in the second one-day international in Trinidad on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer added 71, but Carlos Brathwaite’s three wickets pegged the tourists back.

The first match of the three-game series in Guyana was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

Brief scores: India 279-7 (V. Kohli 120, S. Iyer 71; C. Brathwaite 3-53, R. Chase 1-37) v West Indies.—AFP