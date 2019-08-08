Kohli puts Windies into bat in rain-hit first ODI as Gayle eyes history

PROVIDENCE: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the rain-delayed first fixture of the three-match One-Day International series at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday.

Heavy morning rain, which delayed the start of play by two hours, has resulted in the match being adjusted to 43 overs-per-side.

Having reversed his earlier announcement on retirement from ODI cricket after the World Cup, opening batsman Chris Gayle is playing his 299th match in the format, equalling the mark of Brian Lara as the most by a West Indian.

Gayle is also just 13 runs away from surpassing the outstanding former West Indies batsman’s standard for the most runs by a West Indian in ODIs.

India will be seeking to maintain their winning streak on this tour, having completed a 3-0 sweep of the T20 International series with a seven-wicket victory in the final match two days earlier at the same venue.

Teams:

West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.

India – Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav.

Umpires: Nigel Duguid (GUY), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL) —AFP