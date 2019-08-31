KP govt, China sign MOU with China

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of China to cooperate in different fields.

According to a spokesman of provincial government, the MoU has been signed between provincial capital Peshawar and Xuzhou, the Capital city of Chinese Province Jiangsu.

Both the provincial capitals will cooperate with each other in areas of economy and trade, agriculture, technology, culture, education and public health.

The spokesman said the province will also benefit from Xuzhou city expertise in transport and construction of economic zones.