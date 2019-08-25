Lockdown of Kashmir valley enters 21st day

ISLAMABAD: The authorities continued to impose strict curfew and other restrictions in Indian occupied Kashmir, on the 21st consecutive day, today, to prevent people from holding demonstrations against Indian occupation and India’s move of ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, due to severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants.