LWMC scam, assets beyond means: NAB calls Shehbaz for questioning

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday asked Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to appear on Friday (tomorrow) in connection with its investigation into the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scandal.

The PML-N president has also been called for questioning in assets beyond means case.

Sources say the corruption watchdog has prepared a questionnaire comprising seven questions to be put to Mr Sharif during his appearance before it.

He will also be grilled over allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

The sources relayed the questions that the PML-N leader will face pertain to a summary about setting up of the company, the purpose behind its establishment and award of the company’s tender without following legal procedure.

Mr Sharif will also be asked to explain as to why he in his capacity as Punjab’s chief executive approved a loan to bail the company out and why did he reject a plan calling for return of the loan.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, such acts on the part of the former chief minister caused a loss to the provincial exchequer. —NNI