LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Maryum Nawaz has been taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to reports, She was taken into custody prior to meeting her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

She was summoned by NAB at 3:00 PM today to submit the detail of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.