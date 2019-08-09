Meeting b/w FM Qureshi, his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi underway in Beijing

A meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi is underway at Diaoyutai Sate Guesthouse Beijing.

On arrival at the State Guesthouse, the Chinese Foreign Minister warmly received Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Hussain is in China on an important diplomatic mission in view of the deteriorating situation of peace and security in the region, in the aftermath of imposition of unilateral and unconstitutional steps by India in Occupied Kashmir.—RadioPakistan