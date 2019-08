KARACHI: Members of Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta on August 8, 2016.

Vice Chairman Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Chairman Executive Committee Muhammad Azam Khan and members of Sindh Bar Council express deep grief over the loss of precious lives of advocates and others.

‘Our hearts, sympathies and condolences go out for the families of martyrs of the said incident’, read the statement issued by Sindh Bar Council.