Minister for Railways asks youth to highlight Indian brutalities at social media

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in grave human rights violations in held Kashmir.

In a video message pertaining to tense situation in occupied Kashmir and along Line of Control, he said Modi was badly exposed by US President Donald Trump and is now doing such acts for face saving.

The Minister strongly condemned Indian government’s decision to deploy additional troops to the held valley, saying the move has created fear psychosis among the people.

He appealed the nation and especially the youth to highlight Indian forces’ atrocities on social media and support their Kashmiri bretheran’s struggle of their self-determination.