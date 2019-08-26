Minister reviews security, other arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information, Culture, Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited different Imam Barghas in Zafar Colony, Sadaat Colony, Kali Kothi and other places in Lahore and reviewed the security and other arrangements with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Provincial Minister was accompanied by officers of police, Solid Waste Management, WASA, LESCO and other government institutions.

Talking to general public during his visit to different Imam Barghas, Mian Aslam said that the spirit of brotherhood and peace will have to be maintained at any cost during Muharram-ul-Haram and everybody will have to play his positive role with regard to promoting spirit of brotherhood, tolerance and patience.

He directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made on account of prevailing crisis with India.

The Provincial Minister directed that all government institutions should work in a coordinated manner and no stone should be unturned with regard to providing facilities to the mourners during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that no complaint should arise from the part of any government department in this regard.

Before first of Muharram patchwork should be completed on all the procession routes and street lights should also be fully illuminated. No litter and garbage should be seen lying anywhere, he directed further.

Mian Aslam also assured that the provincial government will provide peaceful environment to the mourners for performance of their religious prayers during Muharram-ul-Haram. —INP