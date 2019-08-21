Minister writes letter to UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador

In her letter, she said Indian Government’s actions are in violations of international conventions and UN resolutions on Kashmir.

She said the support of the UN Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra for nuclear war undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated.

The minister said Priyanka Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister.

Dr Shireen Mazari said Modi government is also denying 4 million Indian Muslims of their citizenship in Assam creating “detention Centres” akin to Nazi concentration camps.

She said entire policy of the BJP Government is similar to the Nazi doctrine of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism and genocide.—RadioPakistan