Ministry of Law drafts laws to amend NAB rules

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law on Friday drafted new laws to amend the rules of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the details, the amendment proposed to give the accountability courts the authority to decide the bail pleas. NAB law won’t apply to a private person if he isn’t a public office holder.

The draft recommended that the NAB won’t take action against government employees on departmental defects, there will be proceedings against employees who have evidence to benefit from the defects. NAB will prosecute over 50 million corruption cases and scandals.

The draft amended by the Ministry of Law stated that a committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve the voluntary return of looted money under the new NAB rules. Plea bargains and voluntary return of looted money will hold the accused ineligible for public office for 10 years. It has also been suggested to develop guidelines for the acceptance of the plea bargain.

In addition, if the NAB investigation is not completed within three months, the arrested public servant will be entitled to bail. NAB will not be able to reopen the case once it has been investigated. “If a civil servant was arrested then there would be 45 days remand instead of 90 days”, draft proposed.

To remove the power of the NAB from the stock market and tax issues was also proposed along with the authority to freeze the assets of public servants. The property of a government employee can be frozen only after a court sentence.—INP