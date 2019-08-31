Minorities enjoying rights in Pakistan but Kashmiris being suppressed by India: Qureshi

Addressing a public meeting in Ummerkot on Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said all minorities are enjoying their rights in Pakistan but the rights of Kashmiris are being suppressed by India.

He said the Hindu community is being given protection of life and property and their Temples are open in Pakistan while the Modi government is not allowing Muslims in occupied Kashmir to pray in mosques.

The Foreign Minister said he would fight the case of Kashmir in the parliament of Europe. He said our voice will never get silent and it will go its conclusion now.

He said he would visit Geneva on 9th of next month where he will show the real face of India to the world.—RadioPakistan