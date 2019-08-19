Minorities feel insecure in India: FM

Talking to media in Multan, he said the Modi government has exposed its fascist face before the world.

The Foreign Minister said India is forcefully trying to impose its illegal move on Kashmiri people but Kashmiri leaders, whether they belong to Hurriyat Conference or those who favoured India, have rejected the act.

He said international community is expressing concern over the ongoing human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir while international media is also highlighting these violations and putting pressure on India.

The minister said even the mainstream Indian political party Congress has also rejected Modi’s step.

He said after 54 years, the Kashmir issue was taken up at the UN Security Council, which viewed that it should be resolved as per UN charter.

He said there are three parties to the Kashmir issue, including Pakistan, India and Kashmiri people. Qureshi said India imposed curfew in the valley without contacting the other two parties.