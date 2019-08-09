ML-1 project will prove to be milestone in stabilizing country’s economy: Rashid

Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says 1800-kilometer long track of ML-1 project will prove to be a milestone in strengthening and stabilizing the country’s economy.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said the ML-1 project will also address the issues of railways mishaps.

He said China will provide total funding of the project. He said the revenue of Pakistan Railways has also considerably increased.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said after Samjhota Express, we have decided to shut down Thar Express. He said Pakistan does not want war with India.—RadioPakistan