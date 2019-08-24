Modi govt has set worst example of tyranny in IOK: Bilawal

GILGIT: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday said that Modi government has set worst example of tyranny by killing innocent civilians along LoC and launching a historic attack on the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in his hometown Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal expressed that the ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan has been imposed on the country who has no knowledge of the international relations, foreign policies and completely destroyed the economy of the country.

He continued saying that rupee is depreciating and dollar exchange rate has sky-rocketed where inflation is rapidly increasing along with poverty and unemployment. “Imran Khan’s government has taken more loan in one year than PPP took in their five year tenure”, he added saying PTI-led government took record loan in a single year.

PPP chairman asserted that PM used to claim that he would prefer suicide over loan but the result is in front of the whole country. Premier has backtracked on all the promises he had made before coming into power, he added.

The scion of the Bhutto dynasty expressed that he is very happy to be in Gilgit-Baltistan today as former premier Benazir Bhutto was the first PM to visit Siachen. “Shaheed Bhutto gave Ganche the status of a district where no government has thought about the region before”, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP was a public government where they provided employment to youth to tackle the poverty in the region. Gilgit-Baltistan has always played a leading role when the country needed defense. “People of the region has stood firm in front of the enemies and I salute the martyrs for their bravery,” he added.

PPP chairman asserted that he is the heir of the martyrs and his elders accepted the martyrdom for the people of this country. Bilawal said that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the security of Pakistan.

“The country is going through a difficult situation and things are getting worse with each passing day” he added. “Anxiety among the people is increasing and the whole nation is going through uncertainty”. —NNI