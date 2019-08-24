Modi’s Indian govt on brink of Kashmiris’ genocide: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government is on the brink of committing genocide in Kashmir.

Talking to a foreign new agency, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said Kashmiris are soft targets for India, and warned that 220 million Pakistanis will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan Army if India wages war.

Later, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and maintained that the appointments of two new members from Sindh and Balochistan in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are according to the constitution.

The SAPM affirmed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Mohammad Raza cannot refuse to administer oath to the nominees. She said both members are honest and considered as legal experts.

All bar associations and counselors across the country have backed the appointments, she concluded. —NNI