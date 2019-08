MOGADISHU: The mayor of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has died of wounds sustained in a militant bombing attack on his office last month, the government said on Thursday.

Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman died while doctors were treating his wounds at a hospital in Doha, a spokesman for the Somali president’s office said.

Six people were killed and Osman was initially wounded in the July 24 attack on a government building claimed by Al-Shabaab jihadists to have been targeting a UN envoy. —AFP