NAB calls off Shehbaz’s investigation at his residence

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials decided to call off Investigation of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore Waste Material Company corruption cases.

According to the sources it was decided not to send NAB team to Shehbaz’z residence to probe different corruption cases in a meeting chaired by Director General NAB Justice Javed Ibal.

NAB has decided to summon opposition leader again in Lahore Waste Material Company corruption cases.

Earlier he was summoned to appear before NAB on August 23 but he refused to appear before the NAB owing to the poor health.

The NAB team has then decided to probe Shehbaz Sharif in different corruption cases at his residence in Model Town on August 29 at 11 a.m.

However NAB has called off investigation of Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

According to sources NAB will summon Shehbaz to appear in next few days.