NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms. Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman national Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB headquarters.

The Chairman NAB said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar cases is the top most priority of NAB as NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands. NAB is absolutely determined to nab corrupt elements across the board by adopting “Accountability for All” policy with iron hands.

He said that NAB has devised its three pronged Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement which is yielding excellent dividends.

He said NAB since its inception had received about 156858 complaints from individuals and private / public organizations. During this period, NAB filed 1249 corruption references in respective accountability courts and recovered approximately worth is of Rs. 326 Billion. The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019.

The comparative figures for the latest 21 months are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.

He said that NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by Government servants etc. NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB in 21 months has recovered Rs. 34 billion which is a record achievement.

NAB has perfected its procedures and has reinvigorated with new zeal and effort after through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated.

He said that NAB has established Forensic Science Lab which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. He said that reputed national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have indicated Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate corruption. Similarly, Gilani and Gallop survey has indicated that 59 percent people of Pakistan have shown confidence upon NAB.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has said that NAB has prescribed 10 months time for disposal cases which comprises of two months for complaint verification, four months for inquiry and four months for investigation. The Chairman NAB directed to all DGs that all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations may be completed as per already prescribed time period as per SOP and if needed, approval of competent authority be sought for further extension in time frame by giving logical reasons as per law. —NNI