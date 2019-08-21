NAB striving to recover plundered amount from corrupt elements: Chairman

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said the bureau is striving to recover the plundered amount from the corrupt elements.

He was chairing a meeting of NAB’s Executive Board in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft body has so far recovered 326 billion rupees from the corrupt elements.

He said the country’s development hinges on the business community and special centers have been established at NAB’s headquarters and regional offices to address their complaints.—RadioPakistan