Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha to commemorate supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS)

The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today with great religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations are being held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

LAHORE

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque.

KARACHI

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Eid prayer at Yousuf Mosque near Commissioner Office in Karachi.