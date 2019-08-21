New Zealand Speaker cradles and feeds MP’s baby in Parliament. Internet is in love

Trevor Mallard, speaker of New Zealand’s parliament, cradled a lawmaker’s baby while presiding over a debate in the House of Representatives.

The internet is delighted to see pictures of Trevor Mallard, speaker of New Zealand’s parliament, cradling a lawmaker’s baby as he presided over a debate in the House of Representatives. With a heartwarming caption, Trevor Mallard posted pictures of himself on the Chair with Tamati Coffey’s baby.

In one of the images, Trevor Mallard is also seen feeding milk to the baby from a bottle. “Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family,” Trevor Mallard captioned his post.

Tamati Coffey, on Wednesday, attended a debate in the Parliament with his baby for the first time after returning from paternity leave, BBC reports.

This is so sweet:

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Of course, the internet is floored with the pictures. Trevor Mallard’s post garnered over 1300 likes and was retweeted frequently as well. “This is something wonderful that is just a pleasure to see happening in our parliament,” a user wrote. “That is so awesome to see,” another said, adding that the baby is super cute. We couldn’t agree more. Sample these responses:

Tamati Coffey is MP for Waiariki. He announced the birth of his son Tutanekai Smith-Coffey in July. The baby was born via a surrogate mother, BBC reports, adding that Tutanekai is the biological son of Tamati Coffey’s partner Tim Smith.—