New Zealand Speaker cradles and feeds MP's baby in Parliament. Internet is in love

The internet is delighted to see pictures of Trevor Mallard, speaker of New Zealand's parliament, cradling a lawmaker's baby as he presided over a debate in the House of Representatives. With a heartwarming caption, Trevor Mallard posted pictures of himself on the Chair with Tamati Coffey's baby.