No point in talking to India: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan intensified his criticism of India on Wednesday over its Kashmir crackdown, saying he would no longer seek dialogue with Indian officials.

In an interview with the New York Times, Khan resentfuly stated about what he described as repeated rebuffs from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at his entreaties for communication, both before and after the Aug. 5 crackdown on the disputed territory of Kashmir.

He said the lives of eight million people are at risk in the occupied valley. He said we are all worried that there is ethnic cleansing and genocide about to happen.

The Prime Minister also expressed his concerns that India might undertake a deceptive false flag operation in Kashmir to try to justify military action against Pakistan. He said Pakistan would be forced to respond.

He said this escalation in tension between the two nuclear armed countries should be alarming for the world.