Nobel laureate Dr Amartya slams decision on occupied Kashmir

Nobel laureate Dr Amartya Sen has vehemently criticized the Indian government’s move on Kashmir saying as an Indian, he is not proud of the fact that India has lost that reputation of being a democratic country on the grounds of action that it has taken in Kashmir.

In an interview in New Delhi, Dr Amartya Sen said ultimate resolution of Kashmir is not possible without hearing the voices of Kashmiris.

“I don’t think ultimately you will have any resolution in Kashmir without democracy,” he told NDTV in an interview aired late Monday night.

He also criticized the government’s decision to keep the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir under arrest.

“I don’t think you will ever have fairness and justice without hearing the voices of the leaders of the people and if you keep thousands of leaders under restraint and many of them in jail, including big leaders who have led the country and formed governments in the past you are stifling the channel of democracy that makes democracy a success,” he said.

“This is something in which Kashmiris have a legitimate point of view because it is their land,” he said.