Occupied Kashmir is under complete clampdown: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says occupied Kashmir is under a complete clampdown and that there is a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

In a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday, he stressed that the international community is duty bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.

The Prime Minister also apprised Indonesian President about Pakistan’s consistent efforts to resolve the long outstanding Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions. However, India’s intransigence had been the constant obstacle in this regard.

Both sides agreed that there was a need to resolve the issue peacefully and within the framework of international law.—RadioPakistan