Pak Army ready to give befitting reply to any external aggression: COAS

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army is ready to give a befitting reply to any external aggression.

He was addressing Formation Officers and Jawans during his visit to Formation Headquarters in Gilgit.

The Army Chief said we are completely aware of the threat coming from eastern border.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the professional preparedness and high morale of officers and jawans. He said the morale of Pakistan Army personnel is high even in highest battlefield of the world.

The Army Chief also laid floral wreath at martyrs monument.—RadioPakistan