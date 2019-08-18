Pak Army will befittingly respond to any Indian aggression: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said occupied Kashmir has been turned into a prison by the occupying forces.

He was addressing a news conference along with foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Saturday after a meeting of the special committee on Kashmir which discussed the future course of action on Kashmir dispute.

He rejected the Indian propaganda that Pakistan is supporting infiltration inside occupied territory.

General Asif Ghafoor said India is resorting to such propaganda to carry out a false flag operation. He, however, said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully ready for defense of the homeland and give a befitting response to any aggression.

Responding to a question about the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir issue, the Foreign Minister said the meeting could not be held if all the members did not have consensus. He said India made efforts to prevent the meeting, but its viewpoint was rejected.

The Foreign Minister said voices are being raised even within India against its act of abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir and about 200 prominent people have filed a petition demanding that the act should be undone.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and human rights organizations have demanded for lifting of curfew from occupied Kashmir. He said this is a human rights issue and the world powers should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

To another question, the Foreign Minister said all options were discussed during today’s meeting. He said an action plan will be prepared, which will be presented to the Prime Minister for approval.

Answering a question regarding the statement of the Indian Defence Minister, the DG ISPR said sane nations don not talk in this way.

He said Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint and both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers. He said the world should see into the statement given by the Indian defence minister.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said the armed forces of Pakistan are capable enough to respond to any aggression.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam were also present at the press conference.