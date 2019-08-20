Pak Army’s ‘befitting response’ to LoC firing kills six Indian soldiers: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers of Indian army including an officer were killed and several others were injure as Pakistan army ‘befittingly respond’ to Indian ceasefire violation along Line of Control in Tatta Pani sector, said Director General Inter Services Public Relation (DG ISPR) major General Asif Ghafoor.

“Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including 7 years old boy,” the statement noted.

The ISPR further said, “Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed.”