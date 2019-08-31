Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur Corridor in November: Qadri

Minister for Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri says Pakistan is committed to open Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 regardless of the tense situation over Kashmir issue.

Addressing International Sikh Convention in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Lahore on Saturday, he said the initiative of Kartarpur Corridor was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the Sikh community to visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartaprur.

Noorul Haq Qadri said the government will provide all necessary facilities to the minorities at their sacred and worship places.

He said the message of Baba Guru Nanak was the message of humanity, peace and love; which needs to be promoted in the world.

Addressing the convention, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of opening Kartarpur Corridor is a great initiative of promoting interfaith harmony.

She said Pakistan is committed to ensure the provision of all basic rights to the minorities as per the teachings and principles of Islam. She emphasized the need for defeating the extremist mindset in the society.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir consider the Sikh community as their strength. She said every follower of Baba Guru Nanak will become voice of innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.