Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Director General South Asia Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Tuesday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on Sunday in Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors.

A seven year old boy Saddam martyred in the incident.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.