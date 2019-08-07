Pakistan decides to suspend bilateral trade with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday has decided to suspend all kind of trade with India.

According to the details the decision was made during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Minister for KA&GB, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, V-CNS, SAPM on Information, DG-ISI, DG-ISPR, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers.