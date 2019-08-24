Pakistan keen on energy cooperation with Iran: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said that his country is looking forward to enhance energy cooperation with Iran.

The minister made the remarks in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost in Islamabad.

Omar Ayub Khan reiterated to further promoting the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, IRNA reported Saturday.

The Iranian Ambassador emphasized the need of further boosting existing relations between the two countries.

He said that there is a lot of potential to explore in the field of energy and the two countries can undertake many useful projects for the benefit of people of both the nations. He assured Iran’s full cooperation in this regards.

Iran is the largest exporter and importer of electricity in the Middle East and exports power to Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan. —NNI