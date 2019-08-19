Pakistan lodges protest with India over recent ceasefire violations along LoC

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations along the line of control.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the foreign office today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces yesterday in Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors of LoC. Two elderly innocent civilians were martyred and a seven year old minor boy got seriously injured in the unprovoked firing.

The Director General South Asia and SAARC urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The foreign office spokesperson, in a statement, said the Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons along the LoC and Working boundary. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. He said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.