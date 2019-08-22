Pakistan pursuing growth-oriented programme for institutional reforms: Hafeez

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says Pakistan is pursuing a growth-oriented programme for institutional reforms and economic revival.

Talking to Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan, Patchamuthu Illangovan in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the technical and financial assistance from World Bank is vital for achieving various development goals in different sectors of economy of the country.

Patchamuthu apprised the Advisor of the upcoming visit of World Bank President David Malpass to Pakistan in the first week of November.

He conveyed a strong desire from the World Bank management to work with Pakistan to drive institutional reforms and support the growth agenda of government through any technical or financial assistance required from the Bank.—RadioPakistan