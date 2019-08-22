Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to Kashmir cause. This was decided in a meeting of the Kashmir Core Group in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The main focus was on Pakistan’s extensive political and diplomatic outreach and efforts to raise the international community’s awareness about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the serious risks for peace and security posed by India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The continued lockdown of millions of Kashmiris since 5 August 2019 and India’s repression and growing atrocities were strongly condemned.Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in siege was reaffirmed.—RadioPakistan