Pakistan rejects announcements by Indian Govt regarding Occupied Kashmir

In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

He said no unilateral step by the Indian government can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said as the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

He said Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.