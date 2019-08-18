Pakistan strongly condemns attack at marriage function in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous bomb attack targetting civilians during a marriage function in Kabul yesterday.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said we express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims and pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack.

The spokesman said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations which is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together.