Pakistan to observe Kashmir Hour today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The nation is observing Kashmir Hour today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played.

During national anthems, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill.

The Prime Minister and Chief Ministers along with all the parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the people will remain out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

After Jumma prayers, special prayers for the people of Kashmir would be offered.

Rallies and protest demonstrations will be held across the country today to express solidarity with Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

The speakers will highlight atrocities being perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.